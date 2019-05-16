ABORIGINAL OR TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER TRAINEE DENTAL ASSISTANT

The Opportunity:An exciting opportunity is available for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Trainee Dental Assistant to join the team at CRAICCHS in Cherbourg.As a Trainee, the successful applicant will receive formal and on-the-job training to be responsible for:Supporting dental care by preparing treatment room, patients, instruments and materialsMaintaining a safe, clean and healthy clinical environmentAssisting Dentists chair-side in a broad range of proceduresReception dutiesThe position will be Cherbourg based.About CRAICCHS:Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal and Islander Community Controlled Health Service (CRAICCHS) is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Organisation.CRAICCHS objective is to provide increased access to quality primary health care and social an emotional wellbeing services to the Communities in the South Burnett regions.The Benefits:Full-time position38 hours per week (Monday-Friday)Up to $50,000 per year for a 38-hour week depending upon qualifications and experience5% superannuationCompetitive salary sacrificing opportunitiesRegional locationRelocation allowance available if relevantParticipation in health and well-being initiativesA supportive work environmentKey Duties:Dental chair-side assistingMeeting and greeting clientsPrepare examination and surgical rooms by sterilising instruments and moving equipment into placeActing as a first point of contact for patients at reception and scheduling appointmentsRecording treatment information in patient recordsOffer patients advice and materials necessary to maintain good dental healthKey Person Requirements:The successful applicant will be able to demonstrate:Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait IslanderA commitment to work a full time TraineeshipA commitment to complete the relevant Certificate and attend off-site training in Brisbane as requiredSound written and verbal communication skillsThe ability to provide great patient careBasic computer skillsStrong personal organisational skillsA high level of attention to detailThe ability to work well in a fast-paced work environmentThe ability to successfully perform reception workA high focus on maintaining a safe work placeRequired Licences & Checks:Current Blue Card (working with children and young people)Current C Class Drivers Licence (Qld)Current COVID-19 vaccination statusConditions 0f Employment:Identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. As an "Identified position" it is a genuine occupational requirement that the person in this position must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander cultural background. This position is exempt under Section 25, 104 and 105 of the Queensland Ant-Discrimination Act (1991).Salary and conditions are in accordance with the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services Award.All offers of employment at CRAICCHS are subject to a six-month probationary period. The staff member will be asked to participate in monthly performance reviews linked to objectives set out for the position.All offers of employment are subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Check, a current Driver’s License and an Employment Working with Children Check. "No Card, No Start"Have current vaccination status for Covid 19.Applications:Applications should be submitted directly from this website and include:A current resumeA Letter of Application outlining your suitability for the positionEnquiries:Enquiries may be directed to Employment Matters on 0429 000 139. 40000 AUD Cherbourg 4605

