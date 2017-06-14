Kingaroy and South Burnett Jobs

PERSONAL TRAINERS

22/7/2022

Two exciting & challenging full-time opportunities in Kingaroy for suitably qualified personal trainers to join the team at Conquer Fitness

PROPERTY MANAGER

20/7/2022

Opportunity for a new career direction in the Real Estate Industry, or do you have Industry experience wanting to continue to develop your skills.

OPERATIONS MANAGER

7/7/2022

Full-time opportunity to grow your career by joining the recently acquired South Burnett Hire & Sales by a local Kingaroy business owner

OIL EXTRACTION OPERATORS

7/7/2022

Career opportunities with Plenty Food's new high tech oil extraction plant, the first of its kind in Australia using manufacturing industry technology

QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGER

7/7/2022

A career opportunity with Plenty Foods in Kingaroy to implement & monitor quality programs in the production of oils for food & cosmetic industries

FINANCE ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

7/7/2022

Opportunity to join CRAICCHS in a 12-month maternity leave role supporting the organisation with a broad range of finance & administrative functions

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICIAN

7/7/2022

With a mission statement of "world class technical experience delivered locally", AMG Electrical is passionate about providing real local alternatives

CABINET MAKER

7/7/2022

$4000 sign-on bonus & a 4 day week are 2 of the major benefits of this full-time opportunity with a business operating for nearly a decade in Kingaroy

TERRITORY RENTAL SALES COORDINATOR

7/7/2022

An autonomous role with a well-established award-winning business to deliver professional & personalised customer service to an approved client base

WAREHOUSE ASSISTANT

7/7/2022

A full-time opportunity is available that offers career development & growth in a high-demand industry at a local & well established Kingaroy business

CLINIC ADMINISTRATOR

15/7/2022

Opportunity to apply your high-level professional administration & management skills with Kingaroy Chiropractic & Wellness (Barham Chiropractic)

SERVICE ADVISOR

12/7/2022

Create the future direction of your career path by joining the service team within the Automotive Industry at Ken Mills Toyota in Kingaroy

