PERSONAL TRAINERS
Two exciting & challenging full-time opportunities in Kingaroy for suitably qualified personal trainers to join the team at Conquer Fitness
PROPERTY MANAGER
Opportunity for a new career direction in the Real Estate Industry, or do you have Industry experience wanting to continue to develop your skills.
OPERATIONS MANAGER
Full-time opportunity to grow your career by joining the recently acquired South Burnett Hire & Sales by a local Kingaroy business owner
OIL EXTRACTION OPERATORS
Career opportunities with Plenty Food's new high tech oil extraction plant, the first of its kind in Australia using manufacturing industry technology
QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGER
A career opportunity with Plenty Foods in Kingaroy to implement & monitor quality programs in the production of oils for food & cosmetic industries
FINANCE ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Opportunity to join CRAICCHS in a 12-month maternity leave role supporting the organisation with a broad range of finance & administrative functions
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICIAN
With a mission statement of "world class technical experience delivered locally", AMG Electrical is passionate about providing real local alternatives
CABINET MAKER
$4000 sign-on bonus & a 4 day week are 2 of the major benefits of this full-time opportunity with a business operating for nearly a decade in Kingaroy
TERRITORY RENTAL SALES COORDINATOR
An autonomous role with a well-established award-winning business to deliver professional & personalised customer service to an approved client base
WAREHOUSE ASSISTANT
A full-time opportunity is available that offers career development & growth in a high-demand industry at a local & well established Kingaroy business
CLINIC ADMINISTRATOR
Opportunity to apply your high-level professional administration & management skills with Kingaroy Chiropractic & Wellness (Barham Chiropractic)
SERVICE ADVISOR
Create the future direction of your career path by joining the service team within the Automotive Industry at Ken Mills Toyota in Kingaroy
