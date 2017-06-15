M J Huston & Sons Pty Ltd has engaged Employment Matters for recruitment of staff since 2004. I have found them to be very professional and helpful, dealing with all the advertising and interviewing of prospective applicants.

With apprentices we developed a comprehension / numeracy assessment for all applicants which Employment Matters conducts off-site and this helps in the selection of the best possible apprentices for the business and saves significant interviewing time.

This process has now also become a part of recruiting staff for other positions as required. From February 2014 John Dundas Automotive Group also has engaged Employment Matters in all their staff recruitment.